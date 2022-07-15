Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 2 Remake has sold over 10 million copies.

Released in 2019, in the critically acclaimed remake of the 1998 game, you control Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, both trying to escape Raccoon City during a viral outbreak.

Originally released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, it was made available for Amazon Luna, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S back in June. The new-gen release added ray tracing, high frame rate, 3D audio, and 4k support.

The game was completely rebuilt from the ground up using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, offering a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with a new over-the-shoulder camera and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Is it currently third on Capcom's Platinum Sellers list, behind Monster Hunter World and Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil 2 Remake was followed up by the 2020 remake of Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 Remake is currently in the works and set for a March 24, 2023 release.