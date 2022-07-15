If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Decamillionaire!

Resident Evil 2 Remake has sold over 10 million copies

Well done, Claire and Leon.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 2 Remake has sold over 10 million copies.

Released in 2019, in the critically acclaimed remake of the 1998 game, you control Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, both trying to escape Raccoon City during a viral outbreak.

Originally released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, it was made available for Amazon Luna, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S back in June. The new-gen release added ray tracing, high frame rate, 3D audio, and 4k support.

The game was completely rebuilt from the ground up using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, offering a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with a new over-the-shoulder camera and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Is it currently third on Capcom's Platinum Sellers list, behind Monster Hunter World and Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil 2 Remake was followed up by the 2020 remake of Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 Remake is currently in the works and set for a March 24, 2023 release.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch