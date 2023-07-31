Remnant 2 has a class that can only be obtained by datamining, and it’s no accident

Remnant 2, much like its predecessor (and perhaps even moreso!) is a game all about the little discoveries. Like many Souls-likes, Remnant 2 doesn't explain a lot of its mechanics, or how its various sytems interact with eachother.

Indeed, the prodecurally generated nature of its level design mean that every player's starting world is going to be different, and the levels themsleves can contain different items/be made of different sections depending on the seed that generated them.

Because of that, Remnant 2 has a chunk of hidden content by design. Even going as far as hiding entire classes behind story choices, or only revealing them after certain requirements have been met. But now way is this more evident than the Archon, one of the game's many hidden classes.

The big difference is that the Archon can only be revealed by digging through the game's code. Yes, developer Gunfire Games intentionally hid a class behind datamining. Principal designer Ben Cureton confirmed this unusual fact on Twitter, saying that the team knew a game like Remnant 2 is practically a goldmine for datamainers, so they decided to leave them one big surprise.

To unlock the Archon in #Remnant2, one must penetrate the code itself.



We knew we couldn't stop datamining, so we leaned into it and created an entire Archetype that could be shared with the community once revealed by those with the ability to see between worlds. pic.twitter.com/EOAqmAoX4r — Ben Cureton (a.k.a. tragic) (@verytragic) July 28, 2023

Unlocking the Archon, however, is no easy task. As detailed by Forbes, the class is hidden behind the corrupted door in the Labyrinth, where you'll find the Strange Box Engram in the Backrooms.

But, before you can open said door, there are several perquisites you need to clear first.

The Invader Archetype (at level 5) with the Worm Hole skill activated.

The Explorer Archetype (at level 10) with the Fortune Hunter skill activated.

Equip Leto's Amulet.

Equip Amber Moonstone ring.

Equip Anastasija's Inspiration ring.

Equip Zania's Malice ring.

Equip the Black Cat Band ring.

Wear the Realmwalker armour.

Equip Ford's Scattergun primary.

Equip the Cube Gun secondary.

Equip the Labyrinth Staff melee weapon.

Equip the Void Heart Relic.

According to the in-game description, the Archon is "the master of Weapon Mods and Mod Power generation."

Remnant 2 has been quite the hit for Gunfire and Gearbox Publishing. The game quickly topped Steam's top sellers list, breaking over 110,000 concurrent players over the weekend, more than double the original game's.