Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Wolf location guide

Wolves in Red Dead Redemption 2 typically hunt in packs, but the legendary wolf patrols the wilds entirely alone. In this Red Dead Redemption 2 legendary wolf guide, we'll be outlining all the details you need to know before your showdown with the legendary wolf in the mountains of Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you instead need any other details on anything relating to animals in Rockstar’s wild west prequel, you’ll want to head over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 hunting guide. You'll find everything you need to know about RDR2's animals and hunting them there.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Wolf Location

To begin tracking down the legendary wolf itself, you’re firstly going to need to head to the map point shown just below in Red Dead Redemption 2. The area you want to head to is just west of Bacchus Station, and you’ll know you’re in the right location when a small sign pops up in the top left corner of the screen, indicating that you’re “in legendary animal territory.”

Next, you need to track down the actual legendary wolf itself. Start by hopping off your horse, and pressing both the left and right analog sticks. This brings up the ‘detective’ vision of sorts in Red Dead Redemption 2, and allows Arthur to pinpoint the tracks and other markings of nearby animals. You want to head to any points of light emitting from the ground, as it’s here that you can discover a clue about the legendary wolf.

Every time you discover any of these ‘clues’ about the legendary wolf, you’ll get a trail marked on the ground. You need to follow this trail, as it’ll either lead you in the direction of another clue, or of the beast itself. Remember to periodically open up the detective vision, just to check your surroundings for any other clues you might have missed for the legendary animal.

Once you see the legendary wolf, you want to bring up Dead Eye, and unload as many shots as necessary into it. Remember that you can’t damage the pelt of a legendary creature in Red Dead Redemption 2 with excessive force, so you can even use a shotgun to bring it down.

Now that the legendary wolf is dead, bring up the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, and bring the carcass of the creature to the nearest Trapper, which will be just northeast of Emerald Ranch.

Firstly, sell the carcass of the legendary wolf to the Trapper for $46. Now go to the crafting menu, and the following items can be crafted using the legendary wolf pelt:

Legendary Cougar Wolf Vest: Costs $42, requires one legendary cougar pelt.

Costs $42, requires one legendary cougar pelt. Legendary Wolf Batwing Chaps: Costs $34, requires one perfect goat hide.

