Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Moose location guide

The legendary moose is one tricky animal to track down in Red Dead Redemption 2, no matter how skilled a hunter you are. In this Red Dead Redemption 2 legendary moose guide, we'll be detailing everything there is to know about the rare creature, that you can only find in one location on the entire map.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Moose Pelt

To locate the legendary moose in Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll want to head to roughly the point marked on the map just below. This is in the far northeast of the entire map, well north of Annesburge and Roanoke Ridge.

Once here, you’ll want to hunt for the moose just north of the train line, on the small island in the middle of the river. Head to the southern end, and use your ‘detective’ vision by pressing both the left and right analog sticks. Doing this will highlight clues relating to the legendary moose around the environment, giving you a white circle on the map in which the moose can be found.

When you’ve tracked down the moose, use Dead Eye and place a quick few shots on the head of the creature, ensuring it goes down. You don’t have to worry about damaging the pelt of the legendary moose, as pelts from legendary creatures almost come at the highest quality possible, no matter the force or weapon you use to kill it.

After the moose has been downed, skin it using your hunting knife, and hoist the pelt on the back of your horse. You’ll now want to travel to the Trapper on the map point just below, where you can sell the legendary moose pelt on for a tidy profit.

Selling the legendary pelt allows the Trapper to put it to use in crafting new items. We’ve laid out all the unique items that you can craft using the legendary moose pelt just below:

Legendary Moose Hunting Jacket: Costs $24, Legendary Moose Pelt, plus a perfect wolf pelt - protects against the cold.

Costs $24, Legendary Moose Pelt, plus a perfect wolf pelt - protects against the cold. Legendary Moose Moccasins: Costs $22, Legendary Moose Pelt, plus a perfect cow hide - good in hot weather.

