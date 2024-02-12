Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Buck location guide

You're going to want to be careful when tracking down the legendary buck of Red Dead Redemption 2, as it'll scatter at the first sign of danger. In our Red Dead Redemption 2 legendary buck guide, we'll be compiling all the details you need to know about the rare creature before you head off to find it in the wilderness.

But if you instead need any additional information relating to animals in Rockstar’s wild west prequel, you can head over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 hunting guide, which will tell you everything you need to know about the animals of the wild west.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Buck Location

To start with, you’re going to want to head far northwest of Strawberry to find the legendary buck in Red Dead Redemption 2. The creature can be found west of Mount Shann, and east of the sole Trapper in the region.

You’ll know you’re in the right area to hunt the legendary buck when a sign pops up in the top left corner of your screen, telling you that you’ve “entered legendary animal territory.” Now, press both the left and right analog sticks to bring up Arthur’s ‘detective’ vision of sorts, which lets him scan the environment for animal clues, which come in the form of light emitting from the ground.

Approach any of these points and hold Y/Triangle to examine the clue, be it dung, fur, or hoof prints. You’ll now see a faint yellow trail laid out before you, leading you in the general direction of the legendary buck. When you come across the creature, remember to kill it quickly before it can scamper, so use Dead Eye to take it down quickly (you can damage the pelt of a legendary animal with excessive force).

Once the legendary buck has been slain, pop the carcass on the back of your horse, and take it to the Trapper just to the west. At the Trapper, you can sell the carcass of the legendary buck for $31. Now that you’ve sold the carcass to the Trapper, they’ll be able to use it for crafting the following items:

Legendary Buck Fox Range Gloves: Costs $28, requires one legendary fox pelt.

Costs $28, requires one legendary fox pelt. Legendary Buck Vest: Costs $26, requires one perfect ram pelt.

And with that, you have all the information you need to track down and hunt the legendary buck in Red Dead Redemption 2. Now that we’re all done with this guide, you can head over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 perfect pelts guide, or our Red Dead Redemption 2 legendary wolf guide.