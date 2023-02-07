Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 50 million units lifetime

Take-Two has announced Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached over 50 million units sold, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.

The figure was announced in the firm's recent financial report for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022.

Red Dead Online: Blood Money - Out Now

Take-Two said that Red Dead Redemption 2 exceeded expectations and that during the quarter, sales of the title were driven by "successful holiday promotions and events.

The final major update to Red Dead Online, Blood Money, was released in July 2021. Rockstar announced in July 2022 it would no longer release large updates for the game, as it was moving all of its resources over to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Last year, three new Hardcore Telegram missions were added in an update on September 6, and on October 18, three previous Halloween content additions, the Halloween Pass 2, and a Hardcore Telegram mission were released.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018 as the third entry in the Red Dead series and a prequel to Red Dead Redemption.

When the game was released, it accumulated $725 million in sales from its opening weekend and exceeded the lifetime sales of Red Dead Redemption in two weeks.