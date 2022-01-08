Red Dead Online players are upset over the lack of content

Red Dead Online players are so frustrated over the lack of content updates for the game, that they have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure at Rockstar.

For the past three days now, fans have taken Rockstar to task on the social network, drawing attention to their chagrin with the hashtag "SaveRedDeadOnline" which has been trending. As of press time, there are over 18,200 tweets using the hashtag.

The issue with players is the lack of new updates for the game, as the last bit of new content dropped in July 2021. Called Blood Money, it added homestead robberies and the task of recovering private bonds known as Capitale. New missions called Crimes were added where you performed robberies, coach holdups, kidnappings, debt collections, and more in order to get clues on where to find Capitale.

Since July, updates to the game came in the form of new modes and missions, but recently, players have only received bonuses for their troubles, which is what isn't sitting well with everyone. Especially since GTA Online has recieved two rather large updates in the last six months - Los Santos Tuners and the latest starring Dr. Dre, The Contract.

And therein lies the problem, according to the Red Dead Online community, many of whom feel Rockstar is more concerned with adding fresh content to GTAO than its online cowboy romp.

Fans are also displeased with the lack of communication from Rockstar, and are calling on the developer to provide a least a roadmap so players know what to expect from the game in the future.

Here's what a few members of the Twitter community have to say about the current state of things - and it's worth noting that many reddit users are just as frustrated and the subject of mediocre content was even touched upon last week by PC Gamer's Lauren Morton.

#SaveRedDeadOnline it’s such a shame this game is being neglected when there is so much potential. It really is like the Wild West now because there is nothing to do and no one to play with pic.twitter.com/tB84SGNQaV — Mr Cheese Man (@lazyonion) January 6, 2022

Red Dead Online doesn't get updated because it doesn't make Rockstar any money. But it makes no money BECAUSE they don't update it.



Fans made a list of great update ideas, here. https://t.co/nCV1t1RACZ



No updates, no gold bar purchases.#SaveRedDeadOnline — Combat Wombat (@WombatWasHere) January 6, 2022

Not sorry for the rant. I’m tired of seeing what’s objectively the best open world game to date continuously being shit on and neglected by the developers because they’re too busy milking their cash cow to care. — andrea ⚡️ (@StanleyCupTrash) January 6, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Red Dead Redemption 2 has one of the best looking and detailed open-worlds to date. Please @RockstarGames - save Red Dead Online for your own sake. Don't throw away the amazing potential it has. You're extremely lucky to have a passionate fanbase who cares. #SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/shyIHhC1eL — Ben T. (@videotech_) January 8, 2022

I apologise for my rant but I’ve waited so long for them to harness this amazing game. Rockstar made a lot of promises back in 2018 that it would constantly evolve but clearly it ain’t.



It’s been two years of having to put up this behaviour. It’s ridiculous and outrageous. — Ben T. (@videotech_) January 6, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

#SaveRedDeadOnline still trending this morning 👏 https://t.co/3NYqO5XTNi — Red Dead Online News (@RedDeadRDC) January 7, 2022

Reminder of what we're fighting for:



RDO doesn't even need a single new update to makes everyone happy. We need a decent road map and know if we can actually keep our hopes up on this game. If the game's fate is to die and truly be abandoned, we want to know!#SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/ZRnNMVttN5 — John M (@JohnM90GTA) January 8, 2022

They don't even realize how much money they could still make off of RDO. Or maybe they do and just don't care. But whatever, we got a new PAIR OF SOCKS! 🙏🏻 #SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/qvfoRB0Vnn — Lacey (@Lacey98_) January 8, 2022

Is cared about. Seeing the level of updates GTA has been getting as RDO has only had one medium-sized update within a year has left us frustrated with those in charge



We know it's not your fault, so please don't think we're directing this towards you. It's to those in charge (2) — YΛNGY YØUNG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@YangyYoung) January 7, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

#SaveRedDeadOnline this game deserves more content, better content. Not month long bonuses for modes that I didn't even really care about after I played a few games of call to arms — Om3gARED66 (@Om3gARED66) January 6, 2022

Rockstar has yet to address the fans or the trending hashtag as of press time.