Red Dead Online players are upset over the lack of content

Red Dead Online players have taken to Twitter to voice displeasure at the lack of content updates.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Red Dead Online players are so frustrated over the lack of content updates for the game, that they have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure at Rockstar.

For the past three days now, fans have taken Rockstar to task on the social network, drawing attention to their chagrin with the hashtag "SaveRedDeadOnline" which has been trending. As of press time, there are over 18,200 tweets using the hashtag.

The issue with players is the lack of new updates for the game, as the last bit of new content dropped in July 2021. Called Blood Money, it added homestead robberies and the task of recovering private bonds known as Capitale. New missions called Crimes were added where you performed robberies, coach holdups, kidnappings, debt collections, and more in order to get clues on where to find Capitale.

Since July, updates to the game came in the form of new modes and missions, but recently, players have only received bonuses for their troubles, which is what isn't sitting well with everyone. Especially since GTA Online has recieved two rather large updates in the last six months - Los Santos Tuners and the latest starring Dr. Dre, The Contract.

And therein lies the problem, according to the Red Dead Online community, many of whom feel Rockstar is more concerned with adding fresh content to GTAO than its online cowboy romp.

Fans are also displeased with the lack of communication from Rockstar, and are calling on the developer to provide a least a roadmap so players know what to expect from the game in the future.

Here's what a few members of the Twitter community have to say about the current state of things - and it's worth noting that many reddit users are just as frustrated and the subject of mediocre content was even touched upon last week by PC Gamer's Lauren Morton.

Rockstar has yet to address the fans or the trending hashtag as of press time.

