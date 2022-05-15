PUBG Mobile's current weird crossover is with 90s mecha anime Neon Genesis Evangelion

PUBG Mobile is currently featuring a crossover with the classic 90s anime Neon Genesis Evangelion, apparently.

In a world where Fortnite dominates the battle royale world by featuring crossovers with the biggest western franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, PUBG Mobile has taken a different approach with a collaboration with the mecha anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. The collab features a new game mode called Core Circle, and will let players unlock a variety of outfits and items.

"The new 'Core Circle' game mode comes to Livik and Erangel," reads a press release. "Players can watch EVA-01's face off against Evangelion's sixth Angel in a special event running from May 19 to June 19 in Erangel." Essentially, it sounds pretty similar to the current Operation Monarch event in Call of Duty Warzone that sees Godzilla and King Kong facing off against one another.

Notably, players will be able to obtain limited time items, like the iconic plug suits worn by the main characters in the anime. As well as various pieces of themed armour, parachutes, backpacks, and some kind of special buddy too. The event is available to take part in now, so players that want to see Shinji get in the Eva should do so as soon as possible.

Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile publishing at Tencent Games, said of the event "Evangelion is one of the most famous and recognisable anime series of all time, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring its unique action, and futuristic world to PUBG Mobile. The ‘Core Circle’ game mode continues our commitment to give players unforgettable experiences based on universally acclaimed and culturally significant partners, enriching the PUBG Mobile experience for both current and new players."

This isn't the first time PUBG Mobile has featured an odd collaboration either. Recently, for some bizarre reason, the shooter had a collaboration with every toddler's favourite anthem, Baby Shark, which is next to impossible to explain. And it featured a collab with Warframe earlier this year too.