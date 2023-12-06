PUBG celebrates new map with live action film, staring Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae

PUBG: Battlegrounds is getting a new map today. Named Rondo, it features the largest zone for combat in any map the game has ever seen, and is quite the big deal for those invested in the game. To help celebrate this release, the team at Krafton has released a live action film staring non other than Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae.

Named Ground of Honor: Rondo, the short film is directed by Sam Hargrave of Extraction and Extraction 2 fame. Everyone can watch the film right now on the official PUBG: Battlegrounds Youtube channel, and at roughly eight minutes long your boss will barely notice you're putting off work to watch it.

Though short, it is packed with action as you might expect. We're talking firefights, close-quarters-combat, drama... Everything you could possibly want. No frying pan though - perhaps PUBG has matured beyond the joys of clanking dudes with a cast iron skillet.

It makes sense that PUBG of all games would dive into the world of live action films. Fans of the game have already set a high bar when it comes to bringing the game to life. Take PUBG: Zero Alive, created by Expert Fx back in 2020. It may not have the production value or star power of Ground of Honor: Rondo, but it acts as a nice starter for the official video we have today. You could almost say that Zero Alive walked so Ground of War: Rondo could run.

Once you've watched it you can try out the new map yourself, with all the new features it has coming with it. We're talking about two starting planes, deployable cover, an armoured UAZ and various new consumables among other goodies. If you've not played the game in a while, maybe now's the time to try it out.

What do you think of this live action film? Are you gonna jump into PUBG after watching it? Let us know below!