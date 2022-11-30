Prime Gaming closes out 2022 with Quake, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, more

Amazon has announced the final Prime Gaming rewards for the year, and the December batch includes Quake, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Desert Child kicking things off.

The other titles available for Prime users this month are Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Spinch, and Doors: Paradox.

December 2022 Games with Prime

Additionally, new in-game content will be available for Apex Legends, Madden 23, Fall Guys, Valorant, and exclusive Prime Gaming content for FIFA 23.

The FIFA 23 content is made up of seven Rare Gold Players, two Player Picks with minimum 81 or higher, 12 Rare Consumables, one Loan Erling Haaland on 15 games, and eight Player Picks between two World Cup Players.

Current rewards include the Lost Ark Battle Item Chests Pack available now through December 13; the Concentric Dawn Exotic Bundle sticks around until January 4 for Destiny 2; and New World players can grab the Fruit of the Dunes Cache until December 16.

Also available now is in-game content for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty Mobile, Fall Guys, Fallout 76, Two Point Campus, Assassin's Creed Valhalla,

And don't forget: you have time to grab Prime's November offerings Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Last Day of June, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Facility 47.