Quake is coming to new-gen consoles, and by coming, we mean available today.

News of Quake coming to Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PlayStation leaked out ahead of the formal announcement set for QuakeCon at Home thanks to the PlayStation Store.

This version of the game has been updated and visually enhanced with up to 4Kand wide resolution support. You can also expect enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, and depth of field. Plus, the game will contain the original soundtrack including the theme song by Trent Reznor.

The game also comes with both original expansions The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity. It also comes with two developed by the team at MachineGames, Dimension of the Past and the all-new Dimension of the Machine.

In the Dimension of the Machine expansion, you are taken to the depths of the labyrinth to find a core of lava and steel known only as The Machine. Here, you will fight "time and space" against the forces of evil to bring together the lost runes, power the dormant machine, and open the portal which hides the "greatest threat to all known worlds." You will need to destroy it before it destroys all.

With the game you can also download additional free mods and missions such as Quake 64, which is available to download and play now. More fan-made and official mods and missions are coming soon.

You can also fight through the base campaign and expansions in 4-player online or local split-screen co-op, and compete in retro-style combat with support for 8-player (online) or 4-player (local split-screen) matches. It features dedicated server support for online matchmaking and peer-to-peer support for custom matches.

Even better? You can play the campaign and all expansion packs cooperatively or go up against others in multiplayer matches regardless of platform thanks to cross-play.

Again, the upgraded version of Quake is available now for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. A free native upgrade is coming soon to PS5, but for now it's playable via backward compatibility. The game will set you back $9.99.