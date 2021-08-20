If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Baby in '96

I was only a baby when Quake released - here's me playing the modern re-release

Dorrani plays through the first three levels of new Quake on PC. What does he make of it?
Dorrani Williams avatar
Article by Dorrani Williams Video Producer
Published on

Quake is a classic of the FPS genre, or so I'm told. I'll be honest with you and say that it's not a game I'm familiar with, partly because I was only a baby aged one when this game came out back in 1996.

I am a huge FPS fan, though, these days spending a lot of hours on Apex Legends, and I recently really enjoyed my time playing the Splitgate beta. Tom told me to get on Quale and give it a whirl as someone who isn't blinded by nostalgia. So that's what I did.

The video above is me playing through and reacting to the brand-new version of Quake that was dropped during QuakeCon earlier in the week. What do I make of it? Well, watch the video to find out.

Have you taken a look at the slightly revamped version of Quake? It's out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC, so there are plenty of options. Plus it's on Game Pass for Xbox and PC, which is nice.

While not improved in any way, Quake 2 and Quake 3 Arena are also on Game Pass for PC, which are also worth a look if you're yet to sample them. The series gradually leaned into multiplayer, with Quake 3 being entirely built around competitive play.

Please let us know what you think of the spruced up Quake by posting in the comments section below. Do you think modern retro shooters have now surpassed it or is it still the king?

Tagged With

About the Author

Dorrani Williams avatar

Dorrani Williams

Video Producer

Dorrani is responsible for spearheaded VG247's video content. When he's not doing VO or editing, he can be found playing PC shooters like Apex Legends or Valorant. As one of the youngest members of team VG247, most of his games knowledge comes from Smash Bros.

Support VG247

Trade proposal: you give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, elite status amongst your friends, and a newsletter every month. Your support (cash money) helps us create more great videos and articles that don't have to top Google search results.

See more information

More Articles

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch