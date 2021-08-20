I was only a baby when Quake released - here's me playing the modern re-release

Quake is a classic of the FPS genre, or so I'm told. I'll be honest with you and say that it's not a game I'm familiar with, partly because I was only a baby aged one when this game came out back in 1996.

I am a huge FPS fan, though, these days spending a lot of hours on Apex Legends, and I recently really enjoyed my time playing the Splitgate beta. Tom told me to get on Quale and give it a whirl as someone who isn't blinded by nostalgia. So that's what I did.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The video above is me playing through and reacting to the brand-new version of Quake that was dropped during QuakeCon earlier in the week. What do I make of it? Well, watch the video to find out.

Have you taken a look at the slightly revamped version of Quake? It's out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC, so there are plenty of options. Plus it's on Game Pass for Xbox and PC, which is nice.

While not improved in any way, Quake 2 and Quake 3 Arena are also on Game Pass for PC, which are also worth a look if you're yet to sample them. The series gradually leaned into multiplayer, with Quake 3 being entirely built around competitive play.

Please let us know what you think of the spruced up Quake by posting in the comments section below. Do you think modern retro shooters have now surpassed it or is it still the king?