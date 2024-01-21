Did the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay reveal tease Quake 6 through a whiteboard? Maybe!

Xbox's recent deep dive into Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may have also sneakily teased Quake 6, but you almost definitely shouldn't get your hopes up just yet.

Earlier this week, Xbox held its first showcase of the year with its Developer Direct, which focused on a small number of games in a lot of detail. Each game had bits of gameplay intercut with interview footage set in the respective developer's offices, including the final game of the night, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. But as spotted by a user on Resetera, there's a particular moment in the Indiana showcase that seems like it could be teasing Quake 6.

Right off the bat, we should absolutely take this with a grain of salt. The moment in question, at around the 44:44 mark in the video above, shows a whiteboard with some diagrams of puzzles presumably from Indiana Jones on it. But to the left of frame, slightly out of focus, you can see text that reads "ake 6" in all capital letters. You can also see the iconic Quake symbol right below it, so there's pretty much no question about the full text being Quake 6. For some added context, in case you're wondering "hang on, when did Quake 5 happen?" Quake Champions was regarded internally as Quake 5, even if it wasn't officially numbered.

It's unlikely to be a mistake, in one part because a lot of time would have been put into this showcase, and presumably it would have been scrubbed once people started to notice. But also, it's just a bit odd to just write "Quake 6" on a whiteboard right next to some puzzle design for a completely separate game - the only way that would happen is if some executive came in, wrote it down, and looked to the rest of the devs as if they're a genius. Which, you know, is believable in that context, though still quite unlikely.

It could also just be some kind of inside joke none of us have the context for, which seems a bit mean to Quake fans, but any which way, if it's real it'll probably be a little while until an official reveal happens. After all, it seems like all they've got is a name. In the mean time, you can always look forward to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which, silly name or not, is due out later this year.