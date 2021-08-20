Quake 2 and Quake 3 Arena are now on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has gained two more Quake games. Following yesterday’s reveal (and release) of the Quake remaster, Microsoft added both Quake 2 and Quake 3 Arena to the line-up.

Both games are only available on PC at this time, unlike the new Quake re-release, which specifically brings the game to consoles. As a result, don't expect any upgrades to the two games.

33 Bethesda games are now available on Xbox Game Pass, and the number has been increasing on a regular basis.

In celebration of #QuakeCon, Quake, Quake II, and Quake III Arena join @XboxGamePass today! More than 30 Bethesda titles are now available on Game Pass. pic.twitter.com/30tHQN3Xlg — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 19, 2021

In case you missed it, the Quake re-release brings sharper visuals, and 4K resolution support. It comes with four expansions, including the new Dimension of the Machine - developed by MachineGames. All content supports four-player online and split-screen co-op.

Quake 64 is part of the package, alongside other bits of mods. More will arrive over time.