If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
remember quake

Quake 2 and Quake 3 Arena are now on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass now has three Quake games.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Xbox Game Pass has gained two more Quake games. Following yesterday’s reveal (and release) of the Quake remaster, Microsoft added both Quake 2 and Quake 3 Arena to the line-up.

Both games are only available on PC at this time, unlike the new Quake re-release, which specifically brings the game to consoles. As a result, don't expect any upgrades to the two games.

33 Bethesda games are now available on Xbox Game Pass, and the number has been increasing on a regular basis.

In case you missed it, the Quake re-release brings sharper visuals, and 4K resolution support. It comes with four expansions, including the new Dimension of the Machine - developed by MachineGames. All content supports four-player online and split-screen co-op.

Quake 64 is part of the package, alongside other bits of mods. More will arrive over time.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

Trade proposal: you give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, elite status amongst your friends, and a newsletter every month. Your support (cash money) helps us create more great videos and articles that don't have to top Google search results.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch