Quake 2 enhanced is here: Relive the classic with updated graphics and new content

Quake 2, id Software's legendary 1997 FPS, is back and spruced up for the current generation of consoles and PC.

Enhanced for modern platforms, the shooter is feature-complete with all-new campaign content, Quake 2 64, online multiplayer, co-op support, cross-play, and more.

It's back and better than ever: check out the enhanced version of Quake 2.

It comes with the original mission packs: The Reckoning and Ground Zero, and the new expansion, Call of the Machine.

The Reckoning features 18 campaign levels and seven deathmatch maps, while Ground Zero includes 15 campaign levels and 14 deathmatch maps.

The new content, developed by MachineGames, comes with 28 campaign levels and one multiplayer deathmatch map. In it, you will be searching for The Machine, a singularity also known as the Strogg-Maker, and you need to destroy it to change the destiny of man and machines alike.

You will want to play the game with friends, which is easy enough thanks to support for 16-players online, 4-player local split-screen, or 8-player local split-screen. The game also provides bot support for offline and online deathmatch. It also includes team deathmatch modes.

There are a couple of caveats though: the 4-player split-screen feature is only available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5, and only PC and Xbox Series X/S support the 8-player local split-screen option .

You can even play with others on different machines thanks to cross-play availability on all released platforms.

This enhanced version of Quake 2 also comes with the Midway-published Quake 2 64. The port was made exclusively for Nintendo 64, and it too comes complete with modern enhancements.

PC owners of Quake 2, including existing owners on GOG or Steam, gain access to both the original untouched and still-moddable version of the game alongside the enhanced version.

Additionally, Game Pass Ultimate players can play Quake 2 with xCloud, and Nintendo Switch owners can enable gyro controls in conjunction with the control stick for enhanced aiming. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners may enable SixAxis support to augment control stick aiming.

Players on compatible PCs and consoles running on supported monitors can also experience 120Hz frame rates and 4K resolution. Other upgrades include enhanced models, improved animations and gore, improved and restored AI behaviors, enhanced cinematics, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, and the original heavy rock soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem.

Developed in partnership with Nightdive Studios, Quake 2 is available today.