Third chapter in the Poppy Playtime Series, Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, is out later this month

Mob Entertainment has announced a release date for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, the latest entry in the episodic horror franchise.

Releasing on January 30, Chapter 3: Deep Sleep is the latest entry in the Poppy Playtime franchise and comes with new levels, locations, and characters, including the introduction of the main antagonist, CatNap. Take a first look at your future enemy below in the final trailer to be released for Chapter 3.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 - Official Game Trailer #2 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 - Official Game Trailer #2

In the game, you will explore Playcare, Playtime Co.’s never-before-seen orphanage, and also come face-to-face with CatNap, part of the Playtime Co.’s Smiling Critters line of plush toys. CatNap is loose in the abandoned factory and determined to put you in his Deep Sleep. You will also get your first look at new environments and newly discovered areas of the abandoned toy factory.

Set inside The Dome, as you start to unravel the mystery surrounding what happened to the factory before its abandonment you will not only have to face CatNap, but The Smiling Critters as well.

Chapter 3 contains five new challenges along with upgrades to items, such as the GrabPack, and new features including new hands and a gas mask to aid you through various portions of the journey.

“Chapter 3 is filled with so many sinister twists and turns, we can’t wait for players to experience it,” said Zach Belanger, co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. “Many questions were left unanswered in Chapter 2, and with Chapter 3 being our largest installment yet, fans can finally get answers to some of their long-awaited questions. But new questions will also be raised which players may need to wait a little bit longer to have answered.”

If you are unfamiliar with Poppy Playtime, in it you take on the role of a former employee of toy-making company Playtime Co., who revisits the now abandoned factory 10 years after its employees disappeared. Along with trying to deal with enemies, gameplay involves solving puzzles with some requiring a gadget called the GrabPack which allows you to collect, grab, and pull objects.

The first chapter of Poppy Playtime was released on Steam in the fall of 2021 before arriving on Android and iOS a few months later in 2022. PlayStation 4, PS5, and Switch versions were released in December 2023. Chapter 2 was released in May 2022 for PC and hit mobile a few months later.

More than 10 million people have played the Poppy Playtime games. You can wishlist Chapter 3 on Steam now.