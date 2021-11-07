Pokemon Trading Card Game Live has been delayed until 2022

Pokemon TCG Live's initial rollout has been delayed slightly, with The Pokemon Company announcing that the mobile soft launch and global open beta for desktop have been nudged into 2022.

"To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokemon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022," the developer has announced on Twitter . "We'll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokemon TCG Live." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ooBE5AQODY If you've recently been getting IRL cards (which, as Alex has recently learned , are pretty hard to get hold of right now), you may have noticed there's some TCG Live branding on them; don't fret. These will still be viable for use on the old app, for now. "Additionally, some of you may have recently received code cards with Pokemon TCG Live branding as part of some Pokemon TCG products," the developer explains. "Though Pokemon TCG Live is not available at this time, please know these cards are still redeemable in Pokemon TCG Online." TCG Live will let you play online on across PC, Mac, Android and iOS – similarly to its predecessor – and it will use the same digital codes to purchases from the real world to the app.

The game was supposed to land at some point in 2021, with full cross-play support at launch, but this delay will push everything back into 2022.

There's no specific date on when we can expect the open beta or full rollout of the game, so you're just going to have to keep using Pokemon TCG Online for the next little while. Don't worry about redeeming your collections, though; everything you have in the old app will migrate over to the new app once it's launched.