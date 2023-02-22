Take an exclusive look at Iron Treads EX, a new card in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion

The endless march of the Pokemon Trading Card game continues on - and we've got an exclusive look at one of the newest additions to the trading acrd game, coming as part of the new Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet expansion.

Which starter did you choose?

Themed off the most recent generational shift in the series, the big news here is an update to the Pokemon EX mechanic that was introduced in the card game several years ago. It used to be that only 'basic' Pokemon - that is, the first form in an evolutionary line - could be EX cards - but in the Scarlet & Violet expansion, that's expanded to Basic, Stage 1, or Stage 2 Pokemon.

Despite that being the headline, the card we're revealing here today is a new basic EX card, Iron Treads EX - which of course is based on the new Paradox Pokemon introduced in Scarlet & Violet on Switch. Take a look:

As well as the changes to the EX system, fans can expect the new Scarlet & Violet expansion to feature Tera Pokemon for the first time.

Pokemon Trading Card game gets several new expansions a year, though this is the first based on the adventures as depicted in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Players will be able to grab the Scarlet & Violet set from March 31 in familiar formats, including an 'Elite Trainer Box' featuring a bunch of stuff, regular booster packs, and other special releases across various stores, including the official Pokemon Center shops.