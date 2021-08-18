Pokemon Legends: Arceus will feature not only a new Legendary creature, but some Pokemon in the game will also have Hisuian forms.

Two of the Hisuian forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus are Wyrdeer and Basculegion. The former is an evolution of Stantler while Basculegion is a version of Basculin.

According to lore, the Normal/Psychic-type Wyrdeer grows much larger when it evolves, and garments with its fur shed from its beard, tail, and legs. These are highly prized by folks in the region for such "top-notch protection" against the cold. As for fighting, the Pokemon emits psychic energy from the orbs on its antlers, and uses these orbs to emit psychic energy "powerful enough to distort space."

The fish Basculegion, a Water/Ghost-type, this form of Basculin occurs when the Pokemon is "possessed by the souls" of other Basculin from its school that could not withstand the harsh journey upstream." of deceased fish from its school. The Pokemon fights together with these souls, which attack opponents as if with a will of their own. Because it gains power from the souls possessing it, this power lets it swim on and on without tiring.

Then there is also the bird Pokémon Rufflet, that when in the Hisui region evolves into Hisuian Braviary. It’s larger than the previously discovered form of Braviary, and the Psychic/Flying-type can generate powerful shock waves. It then uses its talons to give combatants the once-over when they are weakened by these shock waves. Apparently, it can also use its psychic power to "sharpen its sixth sense and enter a trance that boosts its physical abilities." Neat

An finally, there's Hisuian Growlithe, who is a Fire/Rock-type with a sharp horn on its head made of rock. In the game, the Pokemon tends to hang around in pairs.

Of course, the game also features the Legendary Pokemon, Arceus, who apparently "shaped everything in the world" and is somehow connected to your story.

Set in an older version of the Sinnoh region, in the game you will be trying to complete the first-ever Pokedex.

With your choice of Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as a starter Pokemon, you will be working with a "mysterious professor" who has been traveling around the world.

Gameplay allows you to observe Pokemon to learn their behavior, then carefully sneak up, and aim your Poke Ball. You can also have your ally Pokemon battle wild Pokemon that you hope to catch. Just throw the Poke Ball holding your ally Pokemon near a wild Pokemon, and you’ll seamlessly enter a battle and command your Pokemon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released for Switch on January 28.

Those who pre-order the game will be handed the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set. You can receive it by choosing "Get via Internet" from the Mystery Gifts feature in the game, up until May 9, 2022.

Nintendo notes it will take around two hours of playtime before the Mystery Gifts feature is unlocked. You will need an internet connection to claim the preorder bonus, but you will not need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.