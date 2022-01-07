Latest Pokemon Legends: Arceus video provides a six minute overview of the game

Nintendo has released a new six-minute trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus which provides an overview of the game.

The video is in Japanese, but you still get an idea of what to expect, and it shows how lovely the game is going to be when it releases later this month.

In it, you also get a look at the various NPCs, customization, and some battle scenes.

Should Nintendo release an English version of the trailer, we will replace this video with it as soon as it drops.

Originally thought to be an open-world game, the title will instead be in a similar vein to Monster Hunter, in that instead of running around the world doing whatever, the main village will serve as a base of operations. Here, the player will pick up tasks before setting out to open areas.

Set in an older version of the Sinnoh region, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you will be trying to complete the first-ever Pokedex with your choice of Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as a starter Pokemon.

Working with a "mysterious professor," you will observe Pokemon in order to learn their behavior and then catch them with your Poke Ball. You can also have your ally Pokemon battle wild Pokemon that you hope to catch.

In the game, Arceus is a special Pokemon, who apparently shaped the world and has ties to your story. The game is set to release for Switch on January 28.