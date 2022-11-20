Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives us our 1000th pocket monster, for better or worse

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are here, and with this latest generation comes the 1000th Pokémon and there's definitely going to be a Marmite situation going on here.

Obviously a spoiler ahead for the 1000th Pokémon, as it hasn't officially been revealed yet.

Look, I'm not that old. I'm slightly too young for the original Red and Blue, even Gold and Silver, but I'm that ripe age to have grown up with Ruby and Sapphire, a simpler time where there were only 386 Pokémon. But that was literally 20 years ago, and now there's a thousand of the blighters, which is slightly existentially terrifying, but it has provided an opportunity for a new weird lil critter, who you can check out below the video (this is your final spoiler warning).

Thanks to Sirloin for the screenshot.

There it is! It's Gholdengo! The "Coin Entity" Pokémon (yes really). If it looks a little familiar, that's because it's the evolution of Gimmighoul, who got its own special trailer earlier this month. The thing about Gimmighoul is that it likes money, gold coins to be precise. And if you want it to evolve, you'll have to give it 1000 of them, hence why Gholdengo Looks Like That.

You can find Gimmighoul coins throughout Paldea, and through defeat or capturing one of them, but obviously it'll take a while. Even more obviously, the 1000 coins is a nod to the fact that Gholdengo is the 1000th Pokémon, and a fun nod at that. I can't help but think he looks like one of those inflatable tubes that do that little dance, the funny ones, you know what I mean, right? Those guys are classic, though I understand (and disagree) if you're not into him.

The love or hate pillars you might be stuck between also probably apply to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet too, considering the range of performance issues it has. Though if the game is actually quite fun, it does beg the question of if it matters or not.