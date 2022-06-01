Pokemon Go's annual Adventure Week kicks off on June 7

This year’s Adventure Week for Pokemon Go will focus on Rock-type or Fossil Pokemon.

Kicking off a few days after Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ends, you will be able to upgrade the event with Ultra Unblock bonuses by working together with other Trainers during Pokemon Go Fest.

Adventure Week begins on Tuesday, June 7 at 10am and runs through Sunday, June 12 at 8pm local time.

It will see the debut of Tyrunt and Amaura, both of which will be appearing in Field Research and Eggs. Tyrunt is a dual-type Rock/Ice Fossil Pokemon that evolves into the Rock/Dragon Fossil Pokemon Tyrantrum. His counterpart, Amaura, is a Rock-Ice-type Fossil Pokemon that evolves into Aurorus. Both were introduced with Gen 6 Pokemon X and Y.

During Adventure Week, you will also have wild encounters with Rhyhorn, Omanyte, Kabuto, Larvitar, Aron, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, and Shieldon - all of which can be shiny. If you are lucky, you may also encounter Graveler, Aerodactyl, and Pupitar - and especially lucky if they are shinies.

As far as Raids are concerned, One-Star Raids will feature Geodude, Alolan Geodude, Sudowoodo, and Roggenrola.

Three-Star Raids will feature Rhydon, Shuckle, Tyranitar, and Aggron.

Groudon will return to Five-Star Raids, and the Mega Raid will star Mega Aerodactyl. Both can also be shiny.

7km Eggs have a chance at hatching Shuckle, Slugma. Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

Field Research task encounters will reward you with one of the following Pokemon: Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tyrunt, and Amaura. If you are lucky, you may come across Tirtouga or Archen.

Event bonuses during this time include 2× XP for spinning PokeStops and 5× bonus XP for spinning a PokeStop for the first time.