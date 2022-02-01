Pokemon Go's 2022 Lunar New Year event kicks off with a chance to catch a shiny Litleo

Today is the start of the Lunar New Year and Pokemon Go is getting in on the festivities with its annual event.

This year is the Year of the Tiger, and Pokemon Go's 2022 Lunar New Year event will fittingly focus on the feline Litleo.

If you are lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Litleo for the first time in the game.

Event bonuses this time out include an increased chance for Lucky Pokemon in trades, and increased chance to become lucky friends, double Stardust from opening gifts, and one extra special trade per day.

The following Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, and if you are lucky, you may even enounter a shiny one: Paras, Meowth, Growlithe, Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb (no shiny), Magikarp, Torchic, Electabuzz, Gyarados, and Combusken (no shiny).

One star raids will feature the following Pokemon: Magikarp, Shinx, Darumaka, Litleo, and Espurr. Three-star raids will feature Charizard, Flareon, Shuckle, Delcatty, Absol, and Druddigon. Regirock will be the star of five-star raids (why not Raikou?), and the mega raid will feature Houndoom.

7km eggs during the event will have a chance at hatching Shuckle, Slugma, Darumaka, Scraggy, and Litleo.

These Pokemon encounters will occur when you complete Field Research Tasks: Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Magikarp, Darumaka, Litleo, and Espurr. You can also complete certain Field Research tasks to earn Mega Energy for Gyarados.

Two timed research challenges focused around catching and friendship will be available. Complete the Timed Research to earn Litleo and Espurr.

The Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event runs until February 8 at 1pm PT/4pm ET.