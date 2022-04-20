Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2022 kicks off today with the debut of Oranguru, the Sage Pokemon

Starting today and running until Monday, April 25, Pokemon Go Trainers can participate in Sustainability Week and encounter another Pokemon from the Alola region.

For the first time in Pokemon Go, you’ll also be able to encounter Shiny Cherubi—if you’re lucky, so get out there and try to find one.

As far as Sustainability Week quests are concerned, you will be able to participate in a nature-inspired Collection Challenge. Complete it and it will contribute to your Elite Collector medal and earn you 10,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and an encounter with Meganium.

The Collection Challege will task you with collecting the following Pokemon: Cherubi, Gloom, Grimer, Weepinbell, Trubbish, and Grotle. Gloom and Weepinbell will only appear by dropping a Mossy Lure Module. Luckily, the free Event Box this week contains one. Plus, Chikorita (can be shiny) and Sewaddle will also be attracted to the lure. If you are lucky, you may even encounter Alolan Diglett (can be shiny), Bellossom, and Nincada (can be shiny).

You shouldn't have too terrible of a time finding most of the Pokemon, as they will be appearing in the wild more frequently alongside Oddish, Turtwig, Ferroseed, and Oranguru. If you're lucky, you might also encounter Phantump and Venusaur, the later of which could also be shiny.

Be sure to incubate your 7km eggs too, because the following Pokemon will hatch from them: Alolan Diglett (can be shiny), Larvitar (can be shiny), Cherubi (can be shiny), and Oranguru.

Field Research this week will also reward you with Pokemon encounters. These Pokemon are Turtwig, Cherubi, Snivy, Trubbish, Chespin, and Phantump. Some may even be shiny. You will also earn Mega Venusaur Energy and Mega Abomasnow Energy by completing tasks.

Here's the list of Field Research tasks this week:

Catch five Grass-types: earn a Chespin, Snivy or Turtwig encounter

Walk 1km: earn a Cherubi encounter

Walk 3km: earn a Phantump encounter

Power up Pokemon five times: earn 50 Mgea energy for either Abomasnow or Venusaur

Catch three Grimer: earn a Trubbish encounter

Catch three Trubbish: ear one Silver Pinap

You will also earn 2x bonus XP from spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

This week also brings with it the next Community Day, which stars Stufful. It takes place on Saturday, April 23 from 2-5pm local time.

During this period, there will be Timed Research available. Each phase will require you to adventure 1km, and doing so will earn you an encounter with Cherubi. Plus, for every Trainer who adventures 5km during Community Day, Niantic will plant a up to 100,000 trees as part of Sustainability Week.

Of course, there will also be a COmmunity Day ticket available for the usual US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). With it, you’ll be able to access the Stufful Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, Strong Stuff.