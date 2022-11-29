Pokemon Go Season 9: Mythical Wishes will feature three different events, new Pokemon sizes

Season 9 of Pokemon Go kicks off December 1 and runs through March 1. Called Mythical Wishes, it will feature three different events throughout the season.

Trainers will need to select a bonus from three different Timed Research tasks during this time, and the bonus will be in addition to existing event bonuses. Trainers can pick from either XP, Incubators, or Stardust.

Pokemon Go Season 9: Mythical Wishes

The first Raid Pokemon of the Season are Virizion and Mega Abomasnow. Both will remain until December 8.

Research Breakthrough encounters for the Season will provide the chance to catch either Galarian Mr. Mime, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou, or Goomy. All but Goomy may also be shiny.

During the Season, previously undiscovered XXS and XXL sizes of Pokemon may appear. More information on this will be provided at a later date, we imagine.

The Season will also see different Pokemon appearing across multiple biomes across the world. For the first time, you'll be able to encounter Shiny Snowy Form Castform and Shiny Sunny Form Castform - if you're lucky.

Eggs this Season will contain the following Pokemon:

2Km Eggs - Smoochum, Azurill, Budew, Mantyke, Bergmite, and more.

- Smoochum, Azurill, Budew, Mantyke, Bergmite, and more. 5km Eggs - Chingling, Snover, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Mareanie, and more.

- Chingling, Snover, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Mareanie, and more. 10km Eggs - Tirtouga, Archen, Noibat, Rockruff, Togedemaru, Jangmo-o, and more.

- Tirtouga, Archen, Noibat, Rockruff, Togedemaru, Jangmo-o, and more. Adventure Sync Rewards : 5km Eggs - Shinx, Cranidos, Shieldon, and Happiny.

: 5km Eggs - Shinx, Cranidos, Shieldon, and Happiny. Adventure Sync Rewards: 10km Eggs - Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Deino, Goomy, Rockruff, and more.

For the duration of the Season, bonuses include increased damage for Pokemon participating in raids remotely, those level 31+ will receive a guaranteed 1 XL Candy for each trade, all Trainers receive one additional Candy for each trade, you can open 40 Gifts daily, and you will be able to send 125 Gifts daily.

During the first weekend of December, you can expect Hoenn Mega Raid Day on Saturday, December 3 featuring the debuts of Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert’s Mega Evolutions. Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert Energy won’t be available again until Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn, so make sure you take advantage of the opportunity.

Sceptile caught during this event will know the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant, and Blaziken caught during this event will know the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Swampert caught during this event will know the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

You can receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event, and you'll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Sceptile, Shiny Blaziken, and Shiny Swampert.

An event-exclusive ticket will be available for $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. The ticket will include the following bonuses from 2-5 pm local time: six additional Raid Passes from spinning Gyms (for a daily total of 12), an increased chance to get Rare Candy XL, 50% more XP from Raid Battles, and 2× Stardust from Raid Battles.

Other events are coming too. On Saturday, December 17, you can look forward to the return of all Community Day Pokemon featured in 2022 and 2021. This event runs until Sunday, December 18.

Additional events will run December 10-11 and December 24-25.

Ninantic has also announced when Community Days will take place during Season 9: Saturday, January 7, Saturday, January 21 (Community Day Classic), and Sunday, February 5.

Mark your calendars, as it sounds like it will be a busy season and you won't want to miss out on anything.