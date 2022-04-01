Pokemon Go players will have more encounters than usual with Ditto today

Ditto will be appearing more frequently in Pokemon Go today due to the April Fools' 2 event.

If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny One.

From now until 11:59pm local time, the following Pokemon are more likely to be a Ditto, so be on the lookout for them: Ekans, Gastly, Natu, Surskit, Finneon, Swirlix, and Dwebble. Also, from 5-8pm Ditto will be out in droves, so keep catching Pokemon.

Professor Willow has some new Special Research for Trainers to help out with, starting with catching 10 Pokemon, catching five normal Pokemon, and making five nice throws. This will reward you with 1,000 Stardust, 15 Ditto candies, and 5 raspberries.

The second part of the quest tasks you with catching 10 Pokemon, catching three Ditto, and transferring 10 Pokemon. This will earn you 1,500 XP, one Silver Pinap Berry, and 15 Ditto candies.

Part three is just claiming rewards to earn 10 Ultra Balls, five Hyper Potions, and 3,500 XP.

You’ll also be able to get event-themed Ditto stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Have fun.