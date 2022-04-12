Pokemon Go players can Spring into Spring from today

Pokemon Go has kicked off its annual springtime event, which means select Pokemon will be wearing Flower Crowns.

It also means you will have another Collection Challenge and some Limited Research to complete, a new Raid boss to fight, event bonuses to enjoy, and more fun things to do.

From today through Monday, April 18, new costumed Pokemon will appear during this event. You will be able to find the adorable Togetic wearing a flower crown, and if you evolve her, you will get a Togekiss wearing a flower crown. If you happen to find a Buneary wearing a flower crown, evolving it will net you a Lopunny wearing a flower crown. Not all Pokemon with hats or flower crowns can be evolved, so take advatage of this.

If you are lucky, you may also find a shiny Togetic and Buneary out in the wild.

The spring event will also see the arrival of the guardian deity of Ula'ula Island, the Legendary Pokemon Tapu Bulu appearing in fiver star raids.

During this time, you can enjoy 2× Hatch Candy, 1/2 Hatch Distance, 2× Lucky Egg Duration, and Team Go Rocket grunts will have more Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute in their parties.

As for the Collection Challenge, for the next six days, if you catch the following Pokemon, you will earn a medal: Jigglypuff, Buneary with Flower Crown, Eevee with Flower Crown, Whismur, Chansey with Flower Crown, Pikachu with Flower Crown, Bunnelby, and both male and female versions of Nidoran.

Finishing the challenge will also net you 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and an encouter with Togetic wearing a flower crown.

Various Pokemon will also be hatching from Eggs during the event. In 2km Eggs, you can find Pichu wearing a flower crown, Igglybuff, Azurill, Munchlax, Happiny wearing a flower crown, Togepi wearing a flower crown, Exeggcute, Chingling, and Riolu. If you’re lucky, one may even be shiny - except for Munchlax.

Field Research encounters will feature the following Pokemon: Eevee wearing a flower crown, Pikachu wearing a flower crown, Buneary wearing a flower crown, and if you are lucky, Chansey wearing a flower crown. You could also find shiny versions of each.

Also, starting today you can collect Ula'ula Island Special Research until June 1. Throughout the Season, you’ll be able to complete different Special Research lines to learn about each of the islands in Alola. If you complete them by June 1, you’ll unlock a bonus Special Research line at the end of the Season.

These Special Research lines will be available to collect beginning at 10am local time on specified dates and ending on June 1 at 10am. You can finish a research line anytime after you receive it.

Limited Research Day

This coming Saturday, which is April 16, from 11am to 2pm local time you can earn Limited Research tasks when you spin a PokeStops. Complete them,and you will encounter Exeggcute. If you are lucky, it may even be a shiny. Speaking of the Exeggcute family, in celebration of the Season of Alola, you’ll be able to evolve Exeggcute during the event to get an Alolan Exeggcutor that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor. You will also earn 2x Catch XP during this time.

During all three hours of the Limited Research Day, you can encounter the following Pokemon and their shiny versions in the wild: Bulbasaur, Oddish, Paras, Bellsprout, Tangela, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, and Seedot.

Have fun!