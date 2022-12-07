Pokemon Go December Community Day weekend will feature all sorts of Pokemon

The next Pokemon Go Community Day will take place over the weekend of December 17-18, allowing you to catch Pokemon featured during previous Community Days.

The weekend will see featured Pokemon from 2021 and 2022 appear more often in the wild and in Timed Research. Pokemon featured in Community Day events throughout 2021 will hatch from Eggs and appear in raids and Timed Research.

Pokemon Go Season 9: Mythical Wishes has kicked off

December Community will run from 2-5pm local time on both days and will feature the following bonuses: 2× XP, Candy, and Stardust for catching; 1/2 Hatch Distance; 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy; Lure Modules will last for three hours; Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) will last for three hours; one additional Special Trade can be made, and Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.

These bonuses will be active from 9am to 9pm local time on both days.

Each event day will feature different Pokemon and the Pokemon will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny as during their original Community Day. Any of the featured Pokemon may appear from 9am to 9pm local time on either Saturday or Sunday.

The following Pokemon will be featured on Saturday, December 17: Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, and Stufful.

These Pokemon will be featured on Sunday, December 18: Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, and Deino.

You might also encounter Bulbasaur, Dratini, or Mudkip on both days.

For those who like raiding, you will find Machop, Eevee, Roselia, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Fletchling appearing in One-Star Raids.

2km Eggs will feature Pokemon from Community Day events in 2021. So, drop some eggs in incubators to hatch Machop, Eevee, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Budew, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Fletchling.

Some Pokemon fully evolved during the weekend will have featured attacks. Ursaring, Teddiursa's evolution will be the exception. In order to get an Ursaluna that knows the Charged Attack High Horsepower, you will need to evolve it during the full moon during the respective days. The full moon will be in the sky from 2pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday, and from 2pm to 9pm on Sunday.

There will be a Community Day Special Research story available for $1 or your regional equivalent in the store and Timed Research leading to encounters with Pokemon featured in previous Community Days will be available.

You’ll be able to get 2022 Community Day stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Have fun.