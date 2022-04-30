Pokemon Go Air Adventures event will debut Mega versions of Latios and Latias

Pokemon Go players can participate in the Air Adventures event next week which will see the debut of Mega versions of Legendary Pokemon Latias and Latios.

The event will kick off on Tuesday, May 3 at 10am local time and last until Sunday, May 8 at 8pm local time.

During the event, Latias will know the Charged Attack Mist Ball and Latios caught during this period will know the Charged Attack Luster Purge.

Appearing more often in the wild will be the following Pokemon, which can also be shiny: Flying Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth, Psyduck, Doduo, Magikarp, Wingull, Swablu, Drifloon, Charizard, and Mantine. Eggs will also be 1/2 Hatch Distance when placed in an Incubator during the event period.

Charizard, Lapras, and Togekiss will be appearing in three-star Raids, and hatching 7 km Eggs could yield a Togepi (shiny if you're lucky), Mantyke (shiny if you're lucky), Emolga and Noibat.

You can also net Flying Pikachu, Doduo, Swablu, and Emogla when you complete Field Research tasks. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a shiny one (except for Emogla).

There's quite a few things to do in Pokemon Go at the moment. There's May Community Day starring Alolan Geodude coming up on the 21st, Tapu Fini coming to Raids, and the quest A Mega Moment is going on right now. Speaking of Mega Raids, Mega Kangaskhan is the current Pokemon until May 10. Mega Blastoise will be in the arena May 10-25, and the lovely Mega Altari will arrive May 25 and stick around until June 1.

There's also the Water Festival from May 12-20, where a surge of Water-type Pokemon will appear in the game. And then of course, in June, you have Pokemon Go Fest 2022 to look forward to.

Have fun out there.