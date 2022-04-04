Save on a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription with this PS Now workaround

Last month PlayStation announced they are changing PlayStation Plus to a tier-three system as an answer to Xbox's Game Pass.

When the new PlayStation Plus subscriptions arrive, the PlayStation Now service will be removed and anyone with remaining PS Now time will be transferred over to the PS Plus Premium plan with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch. The annual PS Plus premium plan is going to cost double the amount of the current PS Now service - so if you want to get 12 months of PS Plus Premium for half the price by signing up to the old PlayStation Now service, now's the time to do it.

Sony has already started to remove the ability to purchase the annual 12-month membership via console, app and retailers, but luckily you can still purchase 12 months of PS Now through the PlayStation Store on your web browser via this loophole spotted by Wario64.

To do this, you'll need £50 in your Playstation Wallet. You can buy £50 worth of wallet top-ups for a discounted price at ShopTo (The £50 voucher is currently out of stock). Once you've topped-up your balance, you can purchase a PlayStation Now 12 month subscription by using this direct link.

This will only work when you've signed in to your PlayStation account on a browser, and not in the console store or in the app. Remember to turn off auto-renewal in the subcription management of your account after you've made the purchase.

The merge from PS Now to the new PS Plus will happen in June, so you'll be getting 10 months of PS Plus Premium for half the price! It's best to get this done as quickly as possible rather than wait until closer to the merger, as Sony are likely to stop people doing this work-around eventually and appear to have already done so in the US.

What are the new PlayStation Plus tiers and how much will they cost?

The base tier of PlayStation Plus is the same as the current version, costing $9.99/€8.99/£6.99 a month. The new PS Extra tier costs $14.99/€13.99/£10.99 a month and includes 400 PS4 and PS5 games, and the PS Plus Premium tier adds PS3/PS4 game streaming, games from the PS1, PS2 and PSP, and time-limited game trials.

PS Plus Premium will set you back 17.99/€16.99/£13.49 a month, $49.99/€49.99/£39.99 for three months, or $119.99/€119.99/£99.99 a year.

We hope that's saved you some money on the new PS Plus Premium which will let you play hundreds of games come June time.