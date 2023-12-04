Oh dear, PlayStation is cutting off access to some paid digital content because of "licensing arrangements"

In a move that surely can only be received entirely well, PlayStation has been emailing players that they'll soon be losing access to some Discovery content they have purchased.

If there's one thing I really, truly love about the modern era, is that anything I have purchased digitally can be taken away at a moment's notice for… literally any reason. Now, I don't own any Discovery content through my PlayStation account, but certainly some people do. Certain players have been receiving emails informing them that due to "content licensing arrangements," any Discovery content they own will no longer be accessible.

"As of 31 December 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library," reads the statement from PlayStation. "We sincerely thank you for your continued support. Thank you."

The statement was also shared on PlayStation's own website, including the full list of all of the content being removed from the platform. I'm not in the mood for counting just how much is being removed, but it's a very long list, it'll take you a lengthy number of seconds to scroll to the bottom. It's a frustrating decision, and a strong reminder that you really don't actually own anything digitally permanently. And also acts as a reminder that games like Alan Wake 2 being digital only sets a dangerous precedent. What happens if one of the best games of the year is suddenly removed from storefronts?

You won't be surprised to hear that PlayStation users aren't exactly happy at the announcement, many pointing out the benefits of physical over digital purchases. Let's just hope this does end up being an anomaly in digital ownership, though I'm not exactly confident.