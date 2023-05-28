Alan Wake 2 is getting a digital only release to keep the price lower

Alan Wake 2 finally has a release date, but Remedy Entertainment has shared that it will have a digital only release.

Earlier this week, Remedy Entertainment finally shared a proper look at the upcoming survival horror game Alan Wake 2, the long awaited followup to the 2010 original. It's looking incredibly good so far, but for the physical collectors out there you're going to hit a bit of a snag: according to Remedy itself, a physical release isn't planned at this point in time, apparently because this means it can keep the cost of the game lower.

Remedy shared an FAQ shortly after the reveal at the PlayStation showcase going over some of the most pressing questions some of you might have had, as well as some you might not. Pretty early on in the FAQ Remedy wrote that it will be available digitally on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, later explaining why it made this decision. In response to the question "Why is Alan Wake 2 a digital-only release?" Remedy wrote, "There are many reasons for this.

"For one, a large number of [players] have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only. Secondly, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99. Finally, we did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game - we do not think this would make for a great experience either."

That last point is likely in reference to the growing trend of games with physical discs essentially just being glorified download codes, something that many players have expressed frustration at. The FAQ did also note that "there are currently no plans to release Alan Wake 2 on disc." This obviously doesn't rule out a release in the future, but don't place any bets on there being one.

At least we know that there'll be plenty of Alan Wake to come, as the FAQ also shared that there will be an Expansion Pass that will include two bits of big DLC, the Night Springs Expansion and the Lake House expansion. While these don't have a release window, we do also know Alan Wake 2 will be out October 17, just a few months away.