Phasmophobia gets much-needed VR Overhaul for more immersive ghost-hunting

Phasmophobia took the co-operative horror experience by storm when it first launched, and as Kinetic Games continually update the game, things have only got creepier for budding paranormal investigators. The latest update is perhaps one of the most needed for those who like to get up close and personal with Phasmo’s ghouls in virtual reality.

On April 7, at 11am UTC, Kinetic launched the VR Overhaul update for Phasmophobia. With an entirely new VR system now in place, gameplay and ghost hunts should go much smoother for the VR enthusiasts out there. This, however, is probably going to make things all the more terrifying, and you certainly won’t catch me trying to counter an Obake or Banshee in VR.

The VR overhaul update will be out soon!



The VR overhaul update will be out soon!

You can read the patch notes here - https://t.co/yV7vJnuYWd#Phasmophobia — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) April 7, 2022

Phasmophobia will now support all major VR headsets, various options for grabbing items have been implemented, and players can also play in VR Seated Mode or simulate crouching, to prevent the need to regularly duck. This is just a few of the changes the overhaul has made, but overall, the VR experience of Phasmophobia appears to be smoother, without as many bugs, and much more accessible to players.

These virtual reality changes aren’t the only thing that the VR Overhaul update has introduced. Hiding spots throughout each map and difficulty have been improved, and there are new local voice transmission options. As ever, Kinetic appear to have worked tirelessly on the continued improvement of Phasmophobia; maybe we’ll even see it leave early access one day soon.

I love Phasmophobia - a part of me loves being scared senseless, and I’ve always been drawn to horror games because of that fact… but Phasmophobia in VR was always a little too immersive for me. You might catch me trying out the overhaul once or twice out of morbid curiousity, but there is no doubt that I’ll be checking every closet and crawling into bed at the sign of the first jump scare.

Will you be trying out Phasmophobia’s VR Overhaul anytime soon?