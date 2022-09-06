If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Phasmophobia's custom difficulty update goes live this month, making ghost-hunting more approachable

You can make Phasmophobia as laid back or as challenging as you wish with this update.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
The equipment shelves in the Phasmophobia van

Developer of Phasmophobia, Kinetic Games, is no stranger to updates and keeping players in the loop regarding them. The ghost-hunting game has been in Early Access for almost two years now, and it continues to get better each month as Kinetic liaises with its community.

That said, Kinetic has listened once more to the thoughts and feedback of players and will soon be introducing a Custom Difficulty update to Phasmophobia.

Remember when Phasmophobia first released? It looks and feels a lot different now!

The previous roadmap shared for Phasmophobia didn't go so swimmingly, but not so much so that players were in turmoil over it. Kinetic says in their latest development preview via Steam, "Things didn't exactly go to plan! Originally the VR overhaul was planned to release earlier than April, allowing us to get knee-deep into Custom Difficulty's development. As it took longer, we pushed Custom back a couple of months and gave the community three smaller patches of content to fill the gap in content."

The developer continues, "This roadmap now more accurately represents what we achieved this year, and what we plan to do moving forwards. We want to be transparent and realistic in our plans to make sure we don't have to delay things in the future or force mini updates to fill gaps."

While there were a few delays along the way, Kinetic has provided a fresh, new roadmap for Phasmophobia. This shows that players can expect the Custom Difficulty update to arrive this month, a URP Upgrade during Q4 of 2022, with more progression updates, new locations, and even more new equipment arriving in 2023.

The Phasmophobia roadmap for 2022 onwards
This is the all-new Phasmophobia roadmap of what's to come for the game.

What the Custom Difficulty update will contain is yet to be confirmed. However, the previous roadmap shows that players will be able to customise their games to their hearts' content, near enough. You'll be able to choose how much evidence must be given, determine the ghost interaction rate, set how effective sanity pills are, change the weather, disable flashlights, adjust the duration of the hunt, and more.

Not only is this a great way of making Phasmophobia more approachable to those who would rather be prepared for what's to come, making the experience a little less frightful, but it also adds new options for Phasmophobia veterans to amp up the challenge.

I certainly look forward to seeing just how difficult a game of Phasmophobia can get, but I must say, you won't catch me going anywhere near a Phasmophobia game that doesn't let me use my flashlight. What do you think of the upcoming Custom Difficulty update, and will you be trying it out?

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch