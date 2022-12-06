If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Overwatch 2's Season 2 battle pass reduces the grind for its newest hero

You'll only have to reach tier 45 on the free battle pass for Ramattra.
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
It looks like Blizzard is listening to player feedback, and has made it easier to unlock the new hero in Overwatch 2 Season 2, Ramattra.

Blizzard had previously promised that changes would be coming to Overwatch 2's battle pass, though it didn't specify exactly what changes would take place. With Season 2 starting today, the game's director Aaron Keller shared one way the battle pass would be different, specifically to do with unlocking this season's new hero, Ramattra. "After reviewing data for Season 1, we're moving Ramattra in to Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete," wrote Keller on Twitter (thanks, PCGamer).

To put this into perspective, if you didn't fork out the $10 for the premium pass during the first season, you would have to grind all the way to tier 55 of the free battle pass just to unlock Kiriko. That meant grinding through daily and weekly XP challenges for XP, which for some players took weeks. Tier 45 is still fairly high up there, but it does make things a touch easier for the more time-constrained player who doesn't opt for the premium battle pass.

If you're wondering what to expect from this next season and its battle pass, Blizzard released a trailer last week showing everything off. This season's cosmetics adds a little bit of ancient Greece into the mix, with Junker Queen getting a Zeus-themed Mythic skin, as well as other skins like Cyclops Roadhog, Medusa Widowmaker, Minotaur Reinhardt, and more.

It's not just skins based on ancient Greece you can expect though, as from January 5 to 19, a "Battle for Olympus" mode will be available to partake in. Blizzard hasn't shared any details on how this new mode will work, though the new skins apparently provide some kind of hint.

