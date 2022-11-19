If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ON THE HORIZON

Blizzard planning changes to Overwatch 2 Battle Passes with future seasons

"Today’s experience has opportunity for improvement that we need to focus on."
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Blizzard is changing how the season passes will work going forward in Overwatch 2.

In a blog post on the official website, the game's executive producer Jared Neuss acknowledged the change to a free-to-play model "has been a big shift," with the new business model and new systems for unlocking heroes and getting new skins.

Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Origin Story

According to Neuss, like players, Blizzard isn't "completely satisfied with how everything feels right now," and it is working on making upcoming seasons "more rewarding."

When Season 2 rolls around, players will find the development has changed up the rewards so that each event has a reward you can earn by playing, in addition to the other cosmetic rewards already on offer.

It is also going to continue Twitch drops so that players can earn skins and in-game items by supporting creators.

Long Term For Season 3 and beyond, Blizzard is looking at a mix of Battle Pass changes, more interesting Challenges to pursue, and more "exciting play-focused progression systems." Neuss said the teams will discuss some of the changes soon, but other changes may "take more time to lock in."

Monetization has been one of the main issues with players since launch, so hopefully, the teams have listened well and the changes to upcoming seasons will sit much better with players.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch