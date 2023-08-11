Omniheroes codes for August 2023

11th August, 2023: We added new Omniheroes codes.

Omniheroes is a free-to-play autobattling RPG for Android and iOS. It's set in a fantasy world that's caught up in a war involving multiple factions, with players dropped into the thick of the conflict right at the start of the game. Suddenly, a powerful new evil emerges that threatens everyone, no matter what side they're on.

To defeat this threat, you'll need to unite these warring factions, recruiting heroes from each side to battle the demons threatening your world. There are over 100 characters that players can recruit through the game's gacha system. And if you need a hand getting hold of any new Heroes you can always redeem a couple of Omniheroes codes to help out. Codes dish out plenty of freebies, including the currencies needed to Summon for new characters and gain the upper hand in battle.

Working Omniheroes codes

OMNISTART - x200 Diamonds, 100k Gold, x2 SMN Ticket II (NEW!)

- x200 Diamonds, 100k Gold, x2 SMN Ticket II (NEW!) Pre500000 - x3 SMN Ticket II, x20 5-Star Hero Shard

- x3 SMN Ticket II, x20 5-Star Hero Shard OMNIGPF2023 - x3 SMN Ticket II, x3 Invoker Crystal

- x3 SMN Ticket II, x3 Invoker Crystal STPATRICKOH - x200 Diamonds, x100 Ascension Ore, x5 Lily of the Valley, x5 Jade Dagger, x5 Jade Shard Pendant, x5 Lakegreen Stone

Expired Omniheroes codes

LEFTHOH

OHXMAS2022

How to redeem Omniheroes codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Omniheroes? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to exchange a gift code:

Launch Omniheroes on your device. Get past the opening section of the game, until you get access to the 'City' menu. Click on your profile picture in the top left corner of your screen. This will open up a new menu called 'Player Info'. Tap the 'Settings' option in the bottom right. Then, underneath 'Other Settings' choose the 'Gift Code' option. Image credit: VG247 / OmniDream Games This will open up a 'Gift Code' menu with a textbox. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Confirm' button. Image credit: VG247/ OmniDream Games

If the code you entered is still valid a new screen called 'REWARD' will flash up, notifying you about all the goodies you've just claimed. If you get an error code instead, which says 'The gift code does not exist', then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Omniheroes don't last forever, so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in.

