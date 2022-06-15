Official Elden Ring strategy guides now available to pre-order at a discounted price

To the surprise of many, Future Press has unveiled the official strategy guide for Elden Ring, and both volumes of the Books of Knowledge are now available to pre-order via Amazon.

Much like previous guides we've seen for the likes of Bloodborne and Sekiro, Future Press have continued to service FromSoft fans with beautiful, official guides to their games. The Elden Ring strategy guide will be in two volumes, and together, they will serve as an ultimate guide to The Lands Between.

Check out what we'd like to see in an Elden Ring sequel.

The first volume, Vol 1: The Lands Between, will primarily delve into everything The Lands Between has to offer, be it dungeons or NPC's. This guide will deal with the expansive map we've all been exploring as of late, and all the different characters we come across. Finally, every quest line will be explained, and I guarantee there are one or two that many of us have overlooked or missed completely.

Release Date: 29 July 2022

29 July 2022 Retail Price: £39.99, $49.99, or €44.99

The second volume, Vol 2: Shards of Shattering, will take a focus on all of the creatures and armaments that you might encounter as a Tarnished. It promises to present every enemy with beautiful artwork and stats, and let me tell you, I can't wait to delve into every way I can annihilate Astel. I hate him.

Release Date: 30 September 2022

30 September 2022 Retail Price: £39.99, $49.99, or €44.99

While the retail price for UK buyers sits at £39.99, the strategy guides are currently being sold with a particularly nice discount. Currently, both copies can be pre-ordered for £35.19. $42.49, or €40.41 from Amazon for a limited time.

Additionally, if the current resale price of Bloodborne and Sekiro strategy guides from Future Press are anything to go off, these Elden Ring guides likely won't be as easy to get your hands on in future, and are certainly privy to increasing in value slightly over the next few years.

I might already be Elden Lord, but I am nowhere near finished with Elden Ring, and I'm sure the same can be said for many Tarnished. The Lands Between are simply the gift that keeps on giving (unless a Black Knife Assassin is involved, then count me out). So, Future Press, take my money.

In the meantime, while you wait patiently for your copy to arrive, we've got a pretty good Elden Ring walkthrough here.