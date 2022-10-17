Obsidian CEO says it's "not even a question" if the studio would do another Fallout

Fallout: New Vegas fans would love an Obsidian developed game, and a new interview with the studio's CEO shows that he would love to do another one too.

It was the original Fallout's 25th anniversary earlier this month, and to celebrate DualShockers spoke with Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart, talking to him about whether the studio would ever come back to the series. "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it," Urquhart answered when asked if Obsidian would say yes to work on a new game.

"There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise?'" Urquhart continued. "I hung around at Interplay for probably an extra year because I wanted to work on Fallout more. I love Fallout." Obviously this isn't him saying that it will happen, but fans have been hoping it would be at all possible, as Microsoft acquired Obsidian in 2018, and then later acquired Fallout rights holders Bethesda through buying its parent company ZeniMax Media.

Of course the next Bethesda IP that everyone is looking forward to is Starfield, originally set to launch next month but ultimately and unsurprisingly delayed into 2023. Even though it was announced back in 2018, we've only really had one proper look at the game, when it received its first gameplay trailer during Xbox and Bethesda's Game Showcase back in June. Starfield currently doesn't have a release date, but should launch in the first half of 2023, which gives Bethesda plenty of time to actually show more of the game off.

While an Obsidian developed Fallout is only hypothetical, Todd Howard has said the words Fallout 5, though don't get your hopes up for it to come out any time soon as it's expected to be the next game after The Elder Scrolls 6, also announced back in 2018. So expect Fallout 5 by 2030 or so.