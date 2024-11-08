Fallout season two will reportedly star Macaulay Culkin as a "crazy genius-type character", and I'm praying it's somehow the Mojave's top theoretical physicist

Warning: Spoilers for the first season of the Fallout TV Show lie ahead.

The upcoming second series of Amazon's Fallout TV show will reportedly star Macaulay Culkin - yes, the kid from Home Alone who's not been a kid for a while now. Who's he playing? Well, we haven't got a name yet, but I've got a crazy genius-type theory.

We already know that filming for the highly-anticipated next instalment of the show that pretty much everyone liked is starting this month, at least according to one returning actor, so it's not much of a surprise to be hearing about fresh additions to the cast that aren't fictional lads in boxes.

Deadline reports that Culkin will be coming aboard the Fallout show for this second season, playing "a crazy genius-type character" in what'll be a recurring role.

As the site notes, the actor has recently done other stuff with Amazon, having voiced a character in Prime Video animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, which I've just found out now also stars Macaulay's brother Kieran as an alien bird guy called Dr. Plowp.

Anyway, speaking of weirdly named science fellas, since we don't know who Culkin's playing in Fallout, but the show's second series is gonna be set in New Vegas, I'd like to take this opportunity to nominate him to play Fantastic, the "crazy genius-type" dude you run into at Helios One, who definitely knows what theoretical physics is.

He even tells The Courier: "They asked me how well I understood theoretical physics. I said I had a theoretical degree in physics. They said welcome aboard." I can just see Ella Purnell's face contorting into a perfect 'you wot, mate?' expression.

To be clear, this almost definitely won't happen. I'm not sure the timeline would even line up for it to make any sense at all, but it is fun to think about, given the sparse details we've gotten about Culkin's role thus far.

In the meantime, if you'd like to spend more time thinking about how weird and wacky Fallout New Vegas and its characters are, here's a feature in which I shuffle about the wasteland trying to date as many of them as possible.