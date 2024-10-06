The ambitious New Vegas mod Fallout: Nuevo México finally gets a full reveal trailer, and like Fallout: London, it looks like a whole new game

It's been a long while since the modding team behind Fallout: Nuevo México had anything to show off, but the New Vegas mod finally has an official reveal trailer.

Fallout 4 is nine years old next month, and even though Bethesda did put out Fallout 76 in the years since then, there hasn't been a single-player sequel, and there won't be one until after Elder Scrolls 6, which is still a while away itself (even if Bethesda doesn't want to wait that long either). Thankfully, though, modders have come together to create entire expansion-sized mods like Fallout: London to help fill the gap, and despite being put on hold earlier this year, and later being taken off hold, the team behind Fallout: Nuevo México has released the mod's first official trailer, and it's quite the impressive one.

You can check out the full thing above for yourself, which honestly just looks like an entirely new game. "Mexico City is the largest city in North America and serves as the biggest hub in Fallout: Nuevo México," the trailer's description explains. "While still largely under development, we are thrilled to finally reveal this iconic wasteland. Once the vibrant heart of a massive metropolis, Mexico City now lies in ruin, a battleground for factions struggling for dominance and survival. From the decaying colonia of Chapultepec to the submerged canals of Xochimilco, the city is a haunting blend of beauty and brutality."

Don't expect to be playing it soon though, as the description also notes that it's "still a long way from completion, and this reveal trailer is intended to give you a glimpse of what we ultimately aim to achieve. The mod is built around multiple hubs, and the Level of Detail (LOD) for these hubs is still very much a work in progress. While many aspects of the project are unfinished, we hope that this trailer helps showcase our vision and provides a sneak peek at the immersive world we want to create."

Essentially, don't expect it until next year at the earliest, but that'll still be sooner than a new Fallout game, so I'm sure you can handle the wait.