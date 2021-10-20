No Man's Sky's latest expedition introduces ridable sandworms

A new seasonal event begins in No Man’s Sky today and it’s a new expedition.

Expedition Four: Emergence will run over the course of Halloween and is the first expedition to feature a narrative, and is also a mini-update, bringing with it a host of enhancements across the game.

In Expedition Four: Emergence, travelers will find themselves stranded on the planet Wasan, which is prone to dust storms and is infested with Titan Worms. Your job is to locate the Titan Worm impact sites, destroy the Hungering Tendrils, and collect the Vile Spawn that lingers behind.

Across the universe, planets have been blighted by the activity of these Titan Worms. These massive sandworms inhabit deserts and blackout the sun as they arc overhead. They also tend to "defile the terrain" with their cursed dust.

As you cleanse planets of cursed dust and hunt down the Titanic Sandworms, you will “unravel the threads of a dark narrative.” Completing the expedition route will reveal the history of a dark cult, and you will confront the Atlas with the evidence you uncover.

Completing phases of the Emergence expedition will also earn you Thematic Rewards which can be redeemed across all of your save games.

You can also earn a rather huge trophy which is an eerie skull that once belonged to a large legless cousin of the titan sandworm. There’s also the Flesh Launcher firework launcher which sends out fireworks that explode in a splatter of slime, plasma and wormlets.

Alongside the Expedition, there are also a bunch of improvements and new content to be enjoyed across the game.

This includes more varied sandworms, each enhanced with a variety of new biologies and types. They can now be found with a broader selection of more variants.

Speaking of sandworms, you can now tame and grow a tremendous sandworm companion to feed, pet, and ride. Sounds fun.

Richer particle effects can also be expected, which means that meteors, muzzle flashes, explosions, burrowing fauna dust, billowing smoke and laser impacts can be seen throughout the game thanks to being revamped.

The Ghastly Trail customization will now apply a uniquely organic effect to the Jetpack’s exhaust nozzles, ejecting gooey fluids and tiny worms during flight.

The update will release on all platforms today, and the full patch notes are available below.

No Man’s Sky 3.70 Patch Notes