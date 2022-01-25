New World update introduces new endgame feature called Expedition Mutators

A new update for New World has been released, and it introduces a new endgame feature called Expedition Mutators which increase the challenge of Expeditions with even bigger rewards for players.

Bascially, Expedition Mutators modify the normal and named enemies found in New World’s Expeditions, increasing both the complexity and unpredictability of enemy encounters. New bespoke gear and resources can be found, which provides more opportunities to increase the player's power level. Combinations of Expeditions and Mutations will rotate each week, and players will battle their way up a ladder of difficulty.

The video above showcases Expedition Mutators, so if you play the game, you will want to give it a watch.

The update also features balance changes, increased drop rates, new gear, resources, aditional Spriit Shirnes, and quality of life changes such as decreased cost for Fast travel, and more.

In addition, the update introduces Umbral Shards. This powerful resource enables players to take an item with a Gear Score of 590 up to 625. Shards can be acquired by completing Mutated Expeditions, crafting a Gear Score 600 item when players’ expertise with that item is also at 600, or opening a Gypsum Cast when players’ Expertise for that item is also at 600.

Full patch notes for today's update can be found through here. There are also new cosmetic items available on the store, and you can look over those as well.