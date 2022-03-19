If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
New World roadmap outlines what to expect from now into fall

You can expect new expeditions, weapons, a new zone, and more.
Amazon Games Studios has released a road map for upcoming content slated for New World.

Later this month, you can expect the Heart of Madness update which includes the Tempest Heart expedition, 3v3 PvP arenas, a PvP reward tract, and the Blunderbuss weapon.

You can find out more information on the Heart of Madness update through the developer video above, which shows off the supernatural alternate reality of Isabella’s mind, which is giving way to corruption and chaos.

Here, the team talks about how they wanted this to feel drastically different than what players have encountered before, and discuss the set pieces that lead up to the final showdown with Isabella.

Coming in summer is the new expedition Barnacles and Black Powder, which will include an expedition group finder alongside a summer event.

Then, this fall, the Brimstone Sand Territory will open up, the Ennead Expedition will go live, leaderboards will be added, a Greatsword will be added to the game, the Nightvale Hallow event will be held and so will the Turkulon 2022 event.

