New World gems - How to get gems in New World and what each gem does

New World gems are a high-level way to increase both your damage and defenses.

Gems are tough to find and require a fair bit of luck, and that goes double when it's time to refine them. However, you'll need the extra bonuses they offer if you're taking on faction missions or other high-level tasks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

New World gems - How to get gems in New World

Getting gems in New World is largely dependent on luck. They come from mining Iron, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Starmetal, and Orichalcum, but the chance of finding a gem is fairly rare. Just as you do when mining for rare ores, you’ll want to eat food in the potato family to increase your mining luck or equip the Miner’s Charm.

The best chance of finding gems comes from Iron and Silver deposits, both of which are abundant around Windsward. However, some players report higher chances of finding gems in the Amrine Temple Expedition. These expeditions only unlock after you acquire the Azoth Staff, so make sure to complete the Hermit’s quests if you want to try this route.

Of course, wealthy explorers also have the option to buy gems and gemstones from the trading post.

Gems come in four rarity tiers, with rarer gems offering more powerful skills.

New World gems - New World gem crafting

Finding gems is just the first step, though. Refining them through crafting requires special essences, or motes, that correspond with the gem’s element. These motes are specific to certain plants, and you’ll need harvesting of at least level 50 to gather them.

New World mote locations - Where to find all New World motes

Mote Harvest Location Water Motes Rivercress in Windsward and Everfall, Springstone node in Monarch's Bluffs Fire Motes Dragonglory in Windsward, Scorchstone mining node, Air Motes Shockbulb in Monarch's Bluff, Shockspire node in Windsward and First Light Earth Motes Earthspine in Brigand's Pass and Weaver's Fen, Earthcrag node in Windsward and First Light Death Motes Blightroot in Lake Genevieve, Blightcrag node in Windsward and First Light Soul Motes Soulsprout in Everfall and Windsward, Soulspire node in Everfall and Windsward

New World gems - Every New World gem and what it does

These are the gems you can slot into weapons or armor by just dragging the gemstone onto your piece of equipment. Think carefully before replacing them, however. You can’t remove and re-use gems. Taking them out destroys the gem.

Gems can have two different effects depending on where you place them. On weapons, they augment your attack, and obviously, if you put a gemstone in armor, it enhances your defense.

Gemstone Effect Topaz Converts damage to lightning or offers lightning resistance Ruby Converts damage to fire or offers fire resistance Moonstone Increases damage when health is lower than 30% or reduces Slash damage Onyx Increases damage dealt to enemies at full health or increases damage resistance Opal Increases damage when stamina is low or increases elemental absorption Sapphire Converts damage to arcane or offers arcane resistance Jasper Increases damage after you take three consecutive hits or increases Strike resistance Malachite Increases damage against enemies afflicted with CC or reduces Elemental damage Amber Converts damage to nature or reduces incoming nature damage Amethyst Converts damage to void or reduces incoming void damage Aquamarine Converts damage to ice or reduces incoming ice damage Diamond Increases damage while at full health or increases physical and elemental absorption Emerald Increases damage against opponents with low HP or reduces Thrust damage

Gems are just one part of crafting good armor in New World. You'll also need to raise your crafting levels and get some lucky drops, but even the best armor won't keep you alive if your weapon choice and builds aren't optimized.