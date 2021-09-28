New World best builds — The best New World PvP builds and PvE builds

The best New World builds are essential for surviving the wild's of Aeternum and leading your faction to victory against its rivals.

Every weapon is viable, but figuring out what builds to focus on is more difficult than it might seem. New World's combat system is more open than most, with plenty of room for customizing weapon loadouts.

The most important thing to remember is that you have two weapon slots, and these should always be filled, whether you're playing PvP or PVE. Aside from covering your weaknesses, smart weapon pairing gives you a significant advantage over the competition.

New World best character builds — Best New World PvE builds

New World's PvE is fairly standard, outside some more difficult bosses. These encounters with Aeternum's natural dangers are a good chance to experiment with weapons to see what suits your style, and you should be safe as long as you don't stack two weapons of the same type.

Hatchet and Spear don't complement each other unless you prioritize the latter's Zoner skill tree, for example, though Hatchet and Bow or Hatchet and Life Staff give you either ranged abilities or the option to heal yourself.

PvE encounters are also a safe way to experiment with party mechanics if you're playing in a group. New World essentially lets you create your own version of a tank or healer, and it's important to figure out how your styles mesh before taking on difficult challenges such as faction wars.

New World best character builds — Best New World PvP builds

New World is flexible enough where you can make most builds work, even with low-tier weapons such as the bow, though you’ll want to consider your PvP loadout a bit more carefully. Covering your bases and playing to your intended role’s strengths is more important in faction wars, where getting overwhelmed is easier and your opponents are actually trying to destroy you.

These are the best PvP builds so far, though we’ll update as the meta evolves and more combinations surface.

New World builds — Life Staff and Hatchet

This is a simple, but devastating build. The Hatchet excels at dealing heavy damage continuously, and we recommend the Berserk skill tree to maximize that DPS potential. Unlike some weapons, though, you have few ranged options with the Hatchet.

Pairing it with the Life Staff gives you a better chance of retreating and staying alive without relying heavily on restorative items. If you focus mostly on solo play, pour your upgrades into the Healing skill tree. Life Staff’s second skill tree works best for party play.

The Hatchet is New World’s best DPS weapon, but since Life Staff is the only healing weapon in the game, it works with any other tank or DPS weapon as well.

New World builds — Fire Staff and Ice Gauntlets

This is a mana-heavy build, but it’s also one of the most fluid and complementary. The Fire Staff deals tremendous damage at higher levels, while the Ice Gauntlets offer more ranged attacks and even passive skills that restore mana and boost your critical damage.

Exhaust your mana with the Fire Staff, then switch to the Gauntlets for melee damage, and, once you’re ready to change weapons again, the Gauntlets’ pushback skills keep enemies at a distance while you launch more fire spells.

New World builds — Hatchet and Sword and Shield

This is a solid defense build if you prefer tanking or find you take too much damage normally. Sword and Shield’s skill trees make you choose between offense and defense, but if you’re using the Hatchet, that should be your primary DPS weapon. Focus on the shield tree to bolster your defenses in a pinch, then swap to the Hatchet to clear the field.

The Bow or Spear make good alternatives if you’re bored with the Hatchet.

New World builds — Great Axe and Hatchet

If balance isn’t your primary concern and you just want to deal as much damage as possible, this should be your go-to build. The Great Axe is ideal for powerful AoE attacks, with skills in both trees that pull enemies closer and extends the reach of your attacks. Attack speed is the Great Axe’s drawback, so switch to the Hatchet if you need to move faster.

New World builds — Musket and Spear

The Musket is one of New World’s most versatile weapons, thanks to its unique skill trees, though it’s slow and relies on headshots to deal the most damage. Pairing it with a solid mid-tier weapon such as the Spear helps ameliorate some of these drawbacks.

The Spear works effectively both as ranged or melee. While the Zoner skill is helpful for keeping enemies at a distance, the Impaler tree works best with the Musket. It deals continuous damage through bleed effects and softens enemies for stronger Musket shots.

