New World Gypsum Kilns and how to farm Gypsum

New World Gypsum Kilns are your ticket to a higher gear score and better weapons.

The new Gypsum items and crafting system augments the existing Watermark system and takes some of the random luck out of raising your gear Expertise. It’s still a grind, but it’s one under your control now.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

New World gypsum kiln locations

In keeping with Gypsum’s use as a highl-level item, Gypsum Kilns in New World are only located in high-level settlements (level 60 zones). These include:

Ebonscale Reach

Reekwater

Great Cleave

Shattered Mountain

Edengrove

Once you’ve found it, interact with the Gypsum Kiln the same as any other crafting station. You’re guaranteed enough Gypsum to create at least one Gypsum Cast each day. If you’re grinding toward that level 600 Gear Score, it’s probably a good idea to set your fast travel home in or near one of these to save on Azoth expenditures.

New World Gypsum Casts

Once you’ve obtained the necessary number of Gypsum pieces, head to one of the crafting stations, and you can turn them into Gypsum Orbs. Gypsum Orbs are used to make Gypsum Casts, and you’ll need quite a few of them if you want max-level gear. Each weapon and armor type has its own Gypsum Cast, and using one guarantees you’ll get a drop that bumps your Expertise level (which is essentially the High Watermark system).

While you can only craft one Cast each day, you’re free to make as many Gypsum Orbs as you want.

Gypsum is taking the place of random gear drops that boost your Watermark. You’ll still have a chance of getting these rare drops, but they’re significantly less likely now.

How to get Gypsum in New World - All Gypsum types and drop rates

Thanks to New World Database for concrete numbers on Gypsum drop rates

Gypsum type How to get Drop rate Number to craft Gypsum Orb Ruby Gypsum Complete an Outpost Rush 100% 2 Obsidian Gypsum Defeat named Elite foes (named foes level 60+) 80% 3 Topaz Gypsum Drink the Topaz Gypsum Attunement Potion, then defeat enemies level 55+ that drop bags 75%, higher if it's a named enemy 10 (not the most efficient way to farm Gypsum Orbs unless paired with other methods) Citrine Gypsum Defeat Arena bosses 100% 1 Sapphire Gypsum Complete Lazarus or Genesis Instrumentality 100% 1 Amethyst Gypsum Complete level 60+ Major and Minor Breaches 50% for Minor Breaches, 100% from Major Breaches 7 Emerald Gypsum Every time you increase your Trade Aptitude by one notch 100% 1 Diamond Gypsum Obtained by completing event quests 100% 3

The best way to farm Gypsum in New World is combining your hunt for Citrine and Obsidian Gypsum, as Arenas tend to have plenty of named Elite enemies. If you've got a spare Topaz potion on hand, go ahead and down that too, though farming the enemies necessary to get 10 Topaz Gypsum takes rather too long.

If you're not quite at level 60 yet in New World, we've got some easy ways to level up fast so you can start farming Gypsum. It's not the only endgame activity, though. There are Legendary weapons to find as well, and plenty of new builds to experiment with.