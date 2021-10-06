New World XP farm - The fastest way to level up in New World

New World XP farming is what you’ll spend most of your time doing on Aeturnum.

You’ll have two main areas of leveling to focus on: combat and crafting. Crafting is divided into multiple other skills, though combat focuses on your character attributes. Weapon leveling just happens naturally as you continue using your weapon, so there's not much to it.

New World XP farming - How to level up fast in New World

New World’s best content unlocks the more you level up, as with most MMOs, and fortunately, there’s an abundance of methods to raise your character’s level fast.

Some of them are obvious. Pick up as many side quests as possible from the town board, and knock them out as you’re traveling to and from main quests. Faction quests also reward you with a hefty bit of experience, particularly the Trials that earn you a new rank, and developing your faction’s settlements gives you some good experience.

Check your faction’s board every day, as some quests have daily bonuses that boost your XP even more.

The other source where you can get plenty of XP fast is crafting. Every time you craft something, whether it’s armor, weapons, or items, you earn a bit of experience, and you’ll be doing plenty of that during your journey.

Finally, one thing New World doesn’t tell you is that you also get a small bit of experience if you log out in a settlement. It’s not much, but every bit helps.

New World XP farming - Attribute points

Gaining a new level earns you several attribute points. So far, the attribute point cap is around 70, though New World makes respecing easy — for a little while. Respecing attributes and weapon skills is free until you hit level 20, but there’s a fee attached for every respec after that.

Unless you switch builds frequently, you shouldn’t need to respec more than a few times, though. New World’s five stats are closely tied with specific functions, and, obviously, it’s best to prioritize the ones you actually need. If you’re using hatchets and spears, for example, you don’t need Intelligence.

Dexterity: Increases ranged attack damage

Strength: Increased melee attack damage

Constitution: Increases health

Intelligence Increases magic attack damage

Focus: Increases mana and shortens cooldowns

New World XP farming - Level up unlocks

Reaching certain milestones earns you some solid rewards.

Level 5: second weapon slot and survivalist quest

Level 10: Duels and one bag

Level 15: First house, third consumable slot, and survivalist quest

Level 20: Ring slot and Azoth Staff story quest

Level 25: Fourth consumable slot and survivalist quest

Level 30: Second bag slot and main story quest (Azoth Staff tier two)

Level 35: Second house

Level 40: Earring slot, survivalist quest, and main story quest (Azoth Staff questline)

Level 45: Third bag

Level 50: Invasions

Level 55: Third house and survivalist quest

Level 60: Outpost Rush

New World XP farm - New World crafting leveling

Your crafting skills fall under the broader “trade skills” category and include your gathering, refining, and forging skills. Leveling these is much simpler, since there’s only one way to level each crafting skill: using it a lot. Fortunately, New World’s systems feed into each other. Gathering materials for a meal means you’ll earn harvesting, hunting, and cooking XP, for example.

New World crafting leveling

The key with leveling crafting skills is smart resource management. Unless you can buy rarer materials or have them in abundance, focus on making low-tier items. The XP bonus is lower, but it’s easier to find ingredients for low-tier crafting.

Armoring - Craft armor at a forge

Arcana - Craft potions at a repository

Cooking - Cook food at a camp or kitchen

Engineering - Bit trickier. Check the item before crafting to make sure it grants Engineering XP

Weaponsmithing - Make weapons

Jewelcrafting - Craft jewelry and amulets at outfitting stations

New World refining leveling

If you don’t need the materials you produce while grinding refining levels, stick up a sell order or two at the trading post to get some money out of it.

Smelting - Craft ingots OR make charcoal

Stonecutting - Make stone blocks

Weaving - Create fabrics at a loom

Woodworking - Make lumber planks

Leatherworking - Create leather from hides, such as Thick Hide

New World Gathering leveling

These are the most difficult to raise just because the process is so time consuming. Still, you’ll get plenty of items to use in refining.

Logging - Chop down trees

Mining - Gather ores from mining nodes

Harvesting - Collect herbs and other plant materials in the wild

Tracking & Skinning - Kill and carve animals

Fishing - Catch fish

While you're wandering the wilds of New World's massive island, make sure you're well equipped for the dangers you might face. Our best builds and best weapons guides are a good place to start for that. You'll need them for some of the tougher quests and faction missions.