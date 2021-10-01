New World bags - How to craft bags and where to find New World Rune of Holding

New World bags are the most important items in the MMO, beyond even Azoth.

Crafting bags is the only way to expand your inventory. However, you’ll need to spend a while in Aeternum before you get your first bag, and that includes ranking up in your faction.

New World bags - How to craft bags in New World

The first chance to get a bag in New World pops up once you reach level 10, and you’ve got twp options for obtaining it. The first is by just following the story. The Innkeep sends you on a quest and rewards you with a bag once you finish, which is great, but it’s also just one bag.

New World Rune of Holding

To get more, you’ll need to craft them, but you also need to join a faction. Every bag crafting recipe requires a Rune of Holding, and those are only available through your faction’s store. Which faction you choose has no bearing here, since the shops offer the same items regardless of faction.

New World bags - New World bag crafting

Bags come in tiers, and each tier gives you a bonus to your encumbrance. That means you can hold more without having mobility penalized, and given all the items you’ll pick up on your journey, it’s a handy boon to have.

Coase Leather Adventurer’s Satchel

Armorsmithing Level 0

Encumbrance: +120

Perks: 1

45 Coarse Leather or higher Tier Materials

25 Linen or higher Tier Materials

10 Iron Ingot or higher Tier Materials

1 Minor Rune of Holding - 1,000 Tokens and 250 Gold at your Faction shop

Rugged Leather Adventurer’s Satchel

Armorsmithing Level 50

Encumbrance: +180

Perks: 2

45 Raues Leather or higher Tier Materials

25 Leinen or higher Tier Materials

10 Eisenbarren or higher Tier Materials

1 Major Rune of Holding - 3,000 Tokens and 500 Gold at your Faction shop

Layered Leather Adventurer’s Satchel

Armorsmithing Level 100

Encumbrance: +265

Perks: 3

45 Layered Leather or higher Tier Materials

25 Linen or higher Tier Materials

10 Iron Ingot or higher Tier Materials

1 Greater Rune of Holding - 5,000 Tokens and 1,000 Gold at your Faction shop

Infused Leather Adventurer’s Satchel



Armorsmithing Level 150

Encumbrance: +360

Perks: 3

45 Infused Leather or higher Tier Materials

25 Linen or higher Tier Materials

10 Iron Ingot or higher Tier Materials

1 Grand Rune of Holding - 7,500 Tokens and 1,500 Gold at your Faction shop

Crafting extra bags is always a good idea if you need more money in New World, as they're regularly in high demand at any trading post. With that extra cash, you could even buy a new weapon and work towards putting your best New World build together.