New World Turkulon guide - Giant turkey locations and how to get Monstrous Turkey Leg

The New World turkey is here, and it’s not just any feathered food item.

It’s a literal monster, dubbed Turkulon, but despite its rarity, you can actually find Turkulon locations in several places on Aeternum. It’s worth hunting down the fowl fiend, as it drops a special Monstrous Turkey Leg that boosts your luck, which is perfect for treasure hunting during expeditions.

How to get Monstrous Turkey Leg in New World

The only way to obtain Monstrous Turkey Leg is by defeating Turkulon. Each Turkulon drops six Monstrous Turkey Legs. There are, so far, 20 locations Turkulon can spawn, and they respawn after about three hours. An evening of turkey hunting should net you quite a few legs.

By themselves, Monstrous Turkey Legs don’t do much. You’ll need to cook them and create Monstrous Turkey Dinner, a meal that grants you a 40-minute Constitution and Luck boost depending on your level. At level 60, the buff is:



33 Constitution

5% luck

You’ll need a few other things to make the Monstrous Turkey Dinner:

1 Monstrous Turkey Leg

5 Potato

3 Cooking Oil

1 Parsley

1 Sage

1 Rosemary

1 Thyme

New World giant turkey locations

Here’s where to find the Turkey boss in New World, broken down by region.

If you’re at level 60, cooking the meal and challenging some of New World’s bosses while the effect lasts is a good way to get your hands on high Watermark gear. Hoarding some Turkey Legs to sell at the trading post might be a good idea if you need cash more than luck, but even if you do end up with the luck of the turkey on your side, it can only take you so far. You’ll need a good build and weapon as well.